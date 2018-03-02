FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Healthcare
March 2, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated a day ago

84 patients are top priority for evacuation from Syria's Ghouta - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 2 (Reuters) - Eight-four patients including children in eastern Ghouta are the top priority for medical evacuations among 1,000 sick and wounded needing treatment in the besieged Syrian enclave, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters on Friday.

Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director and head of its health emergencies programme, also said that the U.N. agency hoped to deliver vital medical and surgical supplies soon to the rebel-controlled area of 400,000 people near Damascus.

“What we’re calling for as WHO is at the very least an immediate approval from the Syrian government and all the warring parties for evacuation of the critically unwell, starting with the top 84 which have been listed by the NGOs, U.N. agencies and Red Cross as the most urgent based on WHO’s triage criteria,” Salama said in an interview at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.