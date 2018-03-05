FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 8:09 AM / 2 days ago

Syrian Observatory: one third of Syria's Ghouta enclave taken by government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and its allies have captured more than a third of the rebel enclave in eastern Ghouta near Damascus since starting a ground offensive there a week ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

The Britain-based war monitor said more than 700 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta in the past two weeks, since the government and its allies began a massive bombardment of the area on Feb. 18 in preparation for the attack.

Reporting By Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
