Syrian rebel group begins to leave last bastion in eastern Ghouta - state media

AMMAN (Reuters) - A group of Syrian rebel fighters began on Sunday to leave their last bastion in eastern Ghouta to head to insurgent-held Idlib in northwestern Syria, state media said.

FILE PHOTO: Rebel fighters pray before they are evacuated outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

The move is the first such withdrawal of Failaq al Rahman fighters from besieged Douma, where the dominant rebel group Jaish al Islam is still negotiating a deal with Russia over surrender terms that gives them the option of leaving the enclave or making peace with the Syrian authorities.

A deal was reached last night by a negotiating committee to evacuate wounded Jaish al Islam civilians and fighters to northwestern Syria, but it was not clear if it was part of a broader deal that includes in later stages the pullout of fighters.