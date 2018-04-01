FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Syrian rebel group begins to leave last bastion in eastern Ghouta - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A group of Syrian rebel fighters began on Sunday to leave their last bastion in eastern Ghouta to head to insurgent-held Idlib in northwestern Syria, state media said.

FILE PHOTO: Rebel fighters pray before they are evacuated outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

The move is the first such withdrawal of Failaq al Rahman fighters from besieged Douma, where the dominant rebel group Jaish al Islam is still negotiating a deal with Russia over surrender terms that gives them the option of leaving the enclave or making peace with the Syrian authorities.

A deal was reached last night by a negotiating committee to evacuate wounded Jaish al Islam civilians and fighters to northwestern Syria, but it was not clear if it was part of a broader deal that includes in later stages the pullout of fighters.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter

