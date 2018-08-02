FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Russia to deploy military police on Golan Heights - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will deploy military police on the Golan Heights and set up eight monitoring posts to avoid any possible provocations there, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Iranian forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons in Syria to a distance of 85 km (53 miles) from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, TASS quoted a Russian envoy as saying on Wednesday, but Israel deemed the pullback inadequate.

Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

