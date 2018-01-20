FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 20, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian government says was not told of Turkey's Afrin strike - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government condemned Turkish air strikes against the Afrin region on Saturday and said Ankara had not informed it of the military operation, state media said.

Damascus “strongly condemns this brutal Turkish aggresion on Afrin which is an intrinsic part of Syrian land,” state media cited an official source in the foreign ministry as saying.

Turkey opened a new front in Syria’s war on Saturday, striking Kurdish-held Afrin and raising the prospect of deeper strains between Ankara and NATO ally Washington.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.