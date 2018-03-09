Attacks on health facilities in Syria on the rise - WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some 67 attacks on health facilities and workers in Syria have been verified in the first two months of 2018, equal to half of all those throughout last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday, denouncing them as “unacceptable”.

In February, 39 verified attacks on health facilities, ambulances and warehouses included 28 in the rebel-held besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta, 10 in Idlib and one in Homs, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing. He could not say whether most were due to air strikes or shelling.