April 15, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hezbollah dismisses U.S.-led strikes on Syria as failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Sunday that Western strikes on Syria had failed to achieve anything, including terrorising the army, helping insurgents or serving the interests of Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the U.S. military had kept its strikes limited because it knew a wider attack would spark retaliation from Damascus and its allies and inflame the region.

The heavily armed, Iranian-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement, which fights alongside the Syrian army and is represented in the Beirut government, has been a vital ally of Damascus in Syria’s seven-year war.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

