Syrian government welcomes Idlib deal, will 'liberate' whole country - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Damascus on Tuesday welcomed a Russian-Turkish deal to create a buffer zone in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib, and vowed to press on with its “war against terrorism” to “liberate” the entire country.

FILE PHOTO: A wall along the border between Turkey and Syria is pictured at the Syrian town of Atimah, Idlib province, in this picture taken from Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal//File Photo

“This agreement was the result of intense discussions between Syria and Russia,” the Syrian state news agency SANA cited a Foreign Ministry official as saying.

The government “affirms it is pressing on with its war against terrorism until the liberation of the last inch of Syrian land, whether by military operations or local reconciliation”, it also said.