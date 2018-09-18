FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 18, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran welcomes Turkey-Russia deal over Idlib - Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran welcomes an agreement between Turkey and Russia over Idlib province in northwestern Syria and was consulted before it was announced, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV station reported on Tuesday, citing Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Under the agreement announced on Monday after a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Russian and Turkish troops are to enforce a new demilitarised zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

Iran has fought as an ally of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict alongside Russian forces.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.