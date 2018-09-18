Syrian opposition says Turkish-Russian deal excludes Idlib attack

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An agreement between Russia and Turkey over the northwestern province of Idlib has “practically excluded” a Syrian government offensive in the region, the spokesman for the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, back), Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L, back), Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R, front) and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attend a news conference following the talks in Sochi, Russia September 17, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The “scenario of attack is practically excluded, at least for a period of time that is not small, and we hope that it will be permanent,” Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters by telephone. Aridi said the deal announced on Monday had safeguarded the lives of millions of Syrians and was an indication that the “path of peace” must now be opened.