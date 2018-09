MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the situation in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib could not be tolerated indefinitely, RIA news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem following their talks in Moscow, Russia August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Speaking to university students in Moscow, Lavrov said the Syrian government, Russia’s ally, had every right to wipe out militants in northern Idlib, Interfax news agency reported.