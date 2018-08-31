Russia says Syria has right to chase militants out of Idlib: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister said the Syrian government had every right to chase “terrorists” out of the rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib, adding talks were ongoing to set up humanitarian corridors there, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem following their talks in Moscow, Russia August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sergei Lavrov said communication between Russia and the United States on Syria was happening in real time, and Russia had no plans to hide its actions there.