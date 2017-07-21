FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Islamist rebel groups agree ceasefire in Idlib: statement
July 21, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 19 days ago

Syrian Islamist rebel groups agree ceasefire in Idlib: statement

Members from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), man a checkpoint in Idlib city, Syria July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017.Ammar Abdullah

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rival Syrian Islamist insurgent groups Ahrar al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Friday agreed to a ceasefire following days of infighting in Idlib province, an online statement from Ahrar al-Sham said.

Ahrar al-Sham and rebel factions would also withdraw from the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey, it said, ceding control to a "civilian administration".

Tahrir al-Sham, which is headed by al Qaeda's former Syria branch, had earlier surrounded Ahrar al-Sham after advancing towards the crossing.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

