Syria says it will 'go all the way' in rebel-held Idlib

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian’s foreign minister said government forces will “go all the way” in the rebel-held northern region of Idlib and that Damascus’s main targets were al-Nusra militants.

Minister Walid al-Moualem, speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergie Lavrov, also said Syria would not use chemical weapons in any offensive and that it did not have such weapons. Syria would try to avoid civilian deaths, he added.