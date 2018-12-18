Iran hopes to agree with Russia and Turkey on Syrian constitution forum

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif delivers his statement, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he hoped to reach an agreement on Tuesday with Russia and Turkey on the composition of a new Constitutional Committee in Syria.

Zarif, arriving at the United Nations in Geneva for talks with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Mehmet Cavusoglu, hosted by U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, was asked whether he expected a deal to be reached. “I hope so,” Zarif told reporters.