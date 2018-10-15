Syrian FM: border crossing with Iraq should open soon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday he hoped the Albu Kamal border crossing with neighbouring Iraq would open as soon as possible.

“We look to the interests of both the Syrian and Iraqi people in opening the Albu Kamal crossing,” Moualem told reporters at a joint conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who is visiting Damascus.

Jordan and Syria re-opened the Nassib border crossing on Monday.