SDF to resume attack on Islamic State enclave if nobody else emerges by Saturday afternoon

DEIR AL-ZOR PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces will resume their assault on Islamic State’s last enclave in eastern Syria if no more civilians or fighters emerge by Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the group said on Friday.

Mustafa Bali said nobody had come out of Baghouz since Thursday. The SDF announced it was launching a final battle for the enclave last month but has slowed its attack to allow civilians to leave. Thousands of civilians and fighters had emerged earlier this week.