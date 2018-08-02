FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 2, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Israel kills seven militants in overnight strike on Syrian Golan - Israeli radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel killed seven militants in an air strike on the Syrian-held Golan Heights, preventing a “grave incident”, Israel Radio said on Thursday without citing sources.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out an air strike overnight, saying it had targeted “several armed terror operatives in the southern Syrian Golan Heights” overnight. The military’s statement did not elaborate on any casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said early on Thursday that clashes continued between the Syrian army and Islamic State militants in that area. There was no immediate Syrian government response to the Israeli statements.

The Israeli military said that, after the air strike, “explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle were found in the area”. The statement did not specify how they had been found.

Writing by Dan Williams and Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.