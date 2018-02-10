FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

Israel: Iranian forces, rebels should withdraw from southern Syria - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Israel’s ambassador to Moscow said on Saturday Iranian-backed Hezbollah units and Shi‘ite Muslim rebels should be immediately withdrawn from Syria’s southern de-escalation zone, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

“We prefer to talk about the implementation of different agreements on the zones of de-escalation, in our case, in the south on the border with Israel,” Interfax quoted Ambassador Harry Koren as saying.

“Specifically, any presence of Iranian units, Hezbollah and Shi‘ite rebels should immediately be curtailed.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Heavens

