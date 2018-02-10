FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 9:46 AM / a day ago

Israel does not seek escalation in region - Israeli military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel does not seek an escalation in the region, an Israeli military spokesman said on Saturday.

“We are willing, prepared and capable to exact a heavy price from anyone that attacks us, however we are not looking to escalate the situation. This was a defensive effort triggered by an Iranian act of aggression and we are defending our airspace our sovereignty and civilians.”

Earlier on Saturday Israel said it had shot down an Iranian drone violating its airspace and struck at least 12 Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria and an Israeli F-16 jet under Syrian fire had crashed in northern Israel.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell

