July 17, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syrians who approached Israeli Golan frontier walk back towards refugee encampments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOLAN HEIGHTS (Reuters) - Dozens of Syrians who approached Israel’s frontier fence on the Golan Heights on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to seek help or sanctuary, began walking back towards nearby refugee encampments after being warned off by the Israeli military.

“Go back before something bad happens. If you want us to be able to help you, go back,” an Israeli officer on the Israeli side of the frontier told the crowd in Arabic through a megaphone. “Get a move on.”

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

