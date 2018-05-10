FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel, Macron urge Iran and Israel to exercise restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation of tension in the Middle East, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives to receive a Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Israel has said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

In a laudatory speech for Macron who received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israel: “We know that this is an extremely complicated situation.”

“The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here,” Merkel added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones

