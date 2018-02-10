FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 10, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Israeli F-16 was hit by Syrian missile: Israeli official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli F-16 jet that crashed in northern Israel on Saturday had been hit by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile, an Israeli official confirmed.

Asked by Reuters whether the jet was hit by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Yes.”

The jet was back from a mission in which it struck an Iranian installation in Syria that had operated an Iranian drone which Israel said it shot down over its territory, the Israeli military said.

Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Dale Hudson

