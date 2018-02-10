Israeli F-16 was hit by Syrian missile: Israeli official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli F-16 jet that crashed in northern Israel on Saturday had been hit by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile, an Israeli official confirmed.

Asked by Reuters whether the jet was hit by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Yes.”

The jet was back from a mission in which it struck an Iranian installation in Syria that had operated an Iranian drone which Israel said it shot down over its territory, the Israeli military said.