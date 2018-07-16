Syrian state media: Israeli rockets strike military position near Aleppo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said on Sunday that Israeli rockets had hit a Syrian military position near Nairab airport on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.

“The Zionist enemy ... targets one of our military sites north of Nairab airport, causing only material damage,” said Syrian state news agency SANA, quoting a military source.

It said the strikes were an attempt by Israel to support rebels in southern Syria, where Syrian government forces have been waging an offensive.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Israel, concerned that Iran’s growing presence in Syria is a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the seven-year conflict.

Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and backs a number of militias, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, fighting in support of Assad.