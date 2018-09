MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib with members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

A wall along the border between Turkey and Syria is pictured at the Syrian town of Atimah, Idlib province, in this picture taken from Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal//Files

Putin told the Security Council he was concerned by militant activity in the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.