September 5, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says summit to help clarify military situation in Syria's Idlib - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that the military situation in the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib would become clearer after a summit in Tehran on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

“I think the situation from a military point of view will become clearer after, among other things, the leaders of the three guarantor states (Russia, Iran, Turkey) hold talks on Friday (September 7),” Sergei Ryabkov told a news conference.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrey Ostroukh. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

