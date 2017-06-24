FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kyrgyz President denies he's in talks to send troops to Syria - Interfax
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 2 months ago

Kyrgyz President denies he's in talks to send troops to Syria - Interfax

Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during a bilateral meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 16 May 2017.Wu Hong/Pool/Files

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has not conducted negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria during his visit to Moscow, Interfax news agency quoted Atambayev as saying on Saturday.

Last week, the head of the defence committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament said that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria. Kazakhstan later denied it was in these talks.

"This question was not raised at all, neither during narrow-format meetings - we had a dinner with (Russia's President) Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) for two and a half hours - the question was not raised at all," Atambayev told reporters.

Atambayev added that such a move, if it ever comes to discussion, would require a United Nations resolution among other approvals.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.