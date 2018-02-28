FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:24 AM / a day ago

Russia's Lavrov says Syria war only getting worse for terrorists

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s war is not getting worse for anyone except terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday after talks with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura.

“I don’t think it’s getting worse. It’s getting worse for the terrorists from Jabhat al Nusra, who willingly or unwillingly have been sustainably spared by the American coalition,” he said.

“We raised this issue with Washington many times but there is no credible answer.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

