March 29, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron offers to mediate between Turkey and Syrian Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has offered to mediate between Turkey and the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, and assured the SDF of Paris’ support in stabilising northern Syria, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a conference on French education system at the CNAM in Paris, France, March 27, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Speaking after Macron met a delegation from northern Syria that included the Kurdish YPG militia, Khaled Eissa, a Kurdish official based in Paris, said Macron had promised to send French troops to Manbij to support the fight against Islamic State and dissuade Turkey from advancing on the town.

The president’s office declined to comment on that.

Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

