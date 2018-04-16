UK's May: Syria strikes were in Britain's interest, not because Trump told us to

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to conduct air strikes against Syria was in the country’s national interest, and not the result of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting business forum in London, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We have not done this because President Trump asked us to, we have done it because we believed it was the right thing to do, and we are not alone. There is broad-based international support for the action we have taken,” May said.