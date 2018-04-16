FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK's May: Syria strikes were in Britain's interest, not because Trump told us to

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to conduct air strikes against Syria was in the country’s national interest, and not the result of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting business forum in London, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We have not done this because President Trump asked us to, we have done it because we believed it was the right thing to do, and we are not alone. There is broad-based international support for the action we have taken,” May said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by David Milliken

