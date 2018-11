A man breathes through an oxygen mask inside a hospital after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry urged the United Nations on Sunday to take action after a suspected gas attack by militants that injured more than 100 people in Aleppo city.

The government “calls on the Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes ...(and take) deterrent, punitive measures against the nations and regimes that support and fund terrorism,” it said in a statement.