BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed on Sunday in shelling by government and insurgent forces in northwestern Syria, a monitoring group reported, further straining a Russian-Turkish ceasefire deal for the region.

Government shelling of the insurgent-held towns of Saraqeb and Nerab killed nine, while insurgent shelling of the government-held town of Masyaf killed four people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.