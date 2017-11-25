Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief negotiator of Syria’s main opposition said early on Saturday that Russia’s proposal to hold a congress of the Syrian government and opposition in Sochi did not serve the political process.

Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri speaks to the media during the Intra Syria talks at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

Nasr Hariri called on the international community, including Russia, “to focus all our work on serving the political process according to the U.N.-sponsored Geneva track in order to save time and achieve the desired goal”.