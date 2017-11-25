Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief negotiator of Syria’s main opposition said early on Saturday that Russia’s proposal to hold a congress of the Syrian government and opposition in Sochi did not serve the political process.
Nasr Hariri called on the international community, including Russia, “to focus all our work on serving the political process according to the U.N.-sponsored Geneva track in order to save time and achieve the desired goal”.
Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey