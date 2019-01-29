Islamic State to lose last bits of Syria territory in 'weeks' - U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Islamic State is expected to lose its final bits of territory in Syria to U.S.-backed forces within a couple of weeks, U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have been backed by 2,000 U.S. troops and air support, are preparing for a final showdown with Islamic State in eastern Syria after helping to drive the fighters from the towns and cities that once formed the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate.