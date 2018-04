MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the overnight U.S.-led missile attack on Syria and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2018. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

Putin said the U.S. actions in Syria made the humanitarian catastrophe worse and caused pain for civilians, as well has damaging international relations.