MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed a forthcoming round of peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, at a meeting with the Russian president’s special envoy on Syria, Sergei Lavrentyev, RIA news agency said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo