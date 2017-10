BEIRUT (Reuters) - All Islamic State fighters left in Syria’s Raqqa are expected to leave the city on Saturday night, taking civilians with them as human shields, a local official told Reuters.

Smoke rises near the stadium where the Islamic State militants are holed up after an air strike by coalition forces at the frontline, in Raqqa, Syria October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, set up to run Raqqa after it is freed from IS, said the fighters would take with them 400 civilians being held at the city’s National Hospital.