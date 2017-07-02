FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reinforce front lines in Raqqa
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2017 / 3:47 PM / a month ago

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces reinforce front lines in Raqqa

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deployed around a thousand additional fighters to the front lines with Islamic State in Raqqa on Sunday, the SDF media office said.

The fighters were sent to the east and west of the city, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria. The SDF launched its U.S.-backed assault to capture Raqqa last month.

They had "completed their training in SDF camps in cooperation with the coalition forces, with the aim of supporting the campaign and achieving new progress", the SDF media office said in a statement, citing SDF commanders.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organisation that reports on the war, said the SDF had made advances on Sunday in the south of the city, and had also retaken ground lost in an Islamic State counterattack on Friday.

"The clashes are extremely violent," Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.