Talks seek to secure Islamic State withdrawal from Raqqa: local official

AIN ISSA, Syria (Reuters) - Remaining Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, including foreign jihadists, would leave the city taking civilians with them as human shields under a deal which tribal elders from the area are seeking to broker, a local official told Reuters on Saturday.

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

“If it happens, it looks like it will be today - foreign and local (fighters),” Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, said, adding that the elders had already persuaded 100 Islamic State fighters to surrender - something the remaining fighters had ruled out.