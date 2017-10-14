FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raqqa tribal chiefs say SDF agrees to let Syrian IS fighters leave city: statement
October 14, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in 7 days

Raqqa tribal chiefs say SDF agrees to let Syrian IS fighters leave city: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Tribal chiefs are organising a way for Syrian Islamic State fighters to leave the Syria city of Raqqa after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces agreed to a proposal that would secure their departure, the chiefs said in a statement sent to Reuters by a member of Raqqa’s civil council.

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa, Syria September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saying their aim was to spare bloodshed, the tribal sheikhs said they had called on both the SDF and the U.S.-backed coalition fighting Islamic State to “settle the situation” of remaining Syrian fighters in the city, and to “secure their exit to areas outside the city with our guarantees”.

Reporting by John Davison; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

