Russian long-range bombers strike Islamic State targets in Syria - RIA
November 15, 2017 / 2:47 PM / in 13 hours

Russian long-range bombers strike Islamic State targets in Syria - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Six Russian long-range bombers struck Islamic State targets near the town of Albu Kamal in Syria’s Deir al-Zor Province on Wednesday, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s Defence Ministry.

The TU-22m3 bombers flew from Russia across Iran and Iraq to launch the strike, RIA said.

It said the planes had successfully bombed Islamic State supply depots, militants, and armoured vehicles. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

