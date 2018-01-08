FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says militants used drones to attack its bases in Syria: agencies
January 8, 2018

Russia says militants used drones to attack its bases in Syria: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday militants had used drones to attack its naval and air bases in Syria on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attacks, which involved thirteen armed drones, on its Hmeimim air base and Tartus naval base in western Syria, the agencies reported.

The ministry said last week that two Russian service personnel were killed in a mortar attack on the Hmeimim base on Dec. 31.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

