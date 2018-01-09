FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Russia has enough troops in Syria to address attacks
January 9, 2018 / 8:57 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin says Russia has enough troops in Syria to address attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has enough forces remaining in Syria to withstand possible attacks on its bases, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the meeting with officials of Rostec high-technology state corporation at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

“That contingent that remains, the military infrastructure that remains, at the Hmeimim and Tartus military bases, they are completely capable of fighting these occasional terrorist acts,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that militants had attacked its bases overnight on Jan. 6 using thirteen armed drones.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

