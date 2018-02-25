FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 2:28 PM / a day ago

Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria government on eastern Ghouta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call to put “maximum” pressure on the Syrian government to stop fighting in eastern Ghouta, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron made clear that a ceasefire was the basis for progress towards a political solution in the framework of the U.N.-led Geneva peace process, the German spokesman said.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Dale Hudson

