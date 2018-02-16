Kremlin says no new information on Russians killed in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it had no new information about Russian military contractors killed in Syria, after Reuters reported on that around 300 men working for a private firm were either killed or injured in Syria last week.

“We don’t have any new information... we have said everything we have to say on this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a phone call.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said five Russian citizens may have been killed in Syria in clashes with U.S.-led coalition forces this month, but they were not Russian military personnel.