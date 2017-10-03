Russia buries marine colonel fatally injured in Syria

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Russian servicemen on Tuesday attended the funeral of a marine commander who died after being fatally injured in Syria.

Valery Fedyanin, 46, was in command of the 61st marine brigade of the Russian Northern Fleet with the rank of colonel. According to the Russian military, he was wounded in Syria’s Hama province by a landmine on Sept 22.

He died in hospital on Sept 30, the latest Russian military casualty of Moscow’s two-year-old operation in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

“He was on assignment in the Syrian Arab Republic since June 2017. On September 22, he was badly injured during a humanitarian mission and died,” an officer said during the funeral ceremony at a military cemetery near Moscow.