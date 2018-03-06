FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:31 PM / a day ago

Putin sends condolences to relatives of Russians killed in Syria plane crash - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to relatives of the 32 Russians killed on Tuesday when a Russian military transport plane crashed in Syria, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin had also received a report on the crash from Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, RIA said.

His ministry had earlier said that the An-26 had crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

