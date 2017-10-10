FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Su-24 warplane crashes at air base in Syria, crew dies - agencies
October 10, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 7 days ago

Russian Su-24 warplane crashes at air base in Syria, crew dies - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Russian Su-24 frontline bomber rolled off the runway on takeoff from Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying, adding that the warplane’s crew died in the accident.

The crew, bound for a combat mission, failed to eject themselves from the aircraft. Warplanes of this type carry a crew of two pilots.

According to reports from the scene, a technical fault was believed to be behind the accident, the defence ministry was cited as saying. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

