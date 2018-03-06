FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria killing all 32 on board - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

It was quoted as saying that 26 passengers and six crew members were on board. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrew Osborn)

