MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that it was vital to get the first convoy of humanitarian aid into Syria’s eastern Ghouta.

Speaking in Moscow at a news conference after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he also said that a daily five-hour Russian-backed truce in the area was a good step forward, but that more was needed. (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Andrew Osborn)